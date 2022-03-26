Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Ukraine president gives surprise virtual address at Doha Forum

Zelenskyy also called on the United Nations to do more to intervene

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Evidence shows Russian morale declining Video

Evidence shows Russian morale declining

Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith has the latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a virtual speech Saturday during Qatar’s Doha Forum, where he criticized Russia's ongoing aggression and called on the international community to do more to help.

Zelenskyy also compared the Russian attack on the port city of Mariupol to the Russian bombing of Aleppo during the Syrian War, where over 400 people died. 

"They are destroying our ports," Zelenskyy said. "The absence of exports from Ukraine will deal a blow to countries worldwide."

RUSSIAN FORCES SHIFT FOCUS EAST, AWAY FROM KYIV: LIVE UPDATES

The international impact of the Russia-Ukraine War was a theme the Ukrainian president repeated throughout his remarks. He also called on international countries to increase exports from the Ukraine, specifically their export of energy.

"The future of Europe rests with your efforts," he said.

ZELENSKYY SHOULDN'T BE PRESSURED TO 'CAVE IN': CHINA EXPERT

Zelenskyy also called on the United Nations to do more to intervene to prevent further aggression as a Russian nuclear threat looms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video call to the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video call to the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Lujain Jo) (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)

"Russia is deliberately bragging they can destroy with nuclear weapons, not only a certain country but the entire planet," he said. "We have to ensure this sacred month of Ramadan is not overshadowed by the misery of people in Ukraine."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the keynote speaker, instead focused his comments on the Qatar-Israel relationship and the latter country’s treatment of Palestinian people.

The President of the Republic of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in video, during his speech at the Italian Parliament. Rome (Italy), March 22nd 2022 (Photo by Samantha Zucchi/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

The President of the Republic of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in video, during his speech at the Italian Parliament. Rome (Italy), March 22nd 2022 (Photo by Samantha Zucchi/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) (Photo by Samantha Zucchi/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

"Similarly, there are a lot of other people, such as the Syrian people and the Afghan people, for whom the international community has failed to render justice," Sheikh Tamim said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.