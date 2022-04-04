Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Ukraine mayor, family kidnapped by Russian forces found dead, tortured in shallow grave: Ukrainian officials

Mayor of Motyzhyn, Olga Sukhenko, and her husband and son were killed in captivity by the Russians, according to Ukrainian officials

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Russia’s Ukraine war a colossal military mistake, armed forces expert tells Fox News Video

Russia’s Ukraine war a colossal military mistake, armed forces expert tells Fox News

Armed Forces expert calls the Ukrainian war a "colossal mistake", given the lack of equipment and dwindling soldier numbers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The bodies of the mayor of a Ukrainian village outside Kyiv and her husband and adult son were reportedly found in a shallow grave after the three were abducted by Russian occupying forces. 

Mayor of the Village of Motyzhyn, Olga Sukhenko, was "unfortunately killed in captivity by the Russians," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed.

"This is a war crime," Vereshchuk said in an address of Sukhenko’s killing. "The guilty will inevitably be punished in accordance with international humanitarian law." 

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY VISITS BUCHA MASSACRE SITE: ‘WAR CRIMES’ MUST BE RECOGNIZED BY THE WORLD AS ‘GENOCIDE’ 

Vereshchuk said there are 11 mayors and community heads in Russian captivity across Ukraine, including leaders from Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions. 

"We are informing about them and about other captive civilians to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations and other international organizations," Vereshchuk added about the others missing. "We demand everyone on whom it depends to do everything possible to make sure our civilians, our mayors, our clergymen, journalists activist are released."  

Disturbing photos purportedly showed the bodies of Sukhenko, her husband, Ihor, and their footballer son, Oleksandr, lying in a pit behind a plot of land with three houses that Russian forces had used as makeshift barracks outside the village of Motyzhyn. Other unidentified bodies were found buried nearby. 

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES:

  • Image 1 of 4

    A destroyed house is pictured near where the head of the village, her husband and son were shot and buried in a shallow grave, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the village of Motyzhyn, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4, 2022.  (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

  • Image 2 of 4

    WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Dead bodies of the head of the village, her husband and son are seen buried in a shallow grave, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the village of Motyzhyn, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4, 2022.  (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

  • Image 3 of 4

    WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Dead bodies of the head of the village, her husband and son are seen buried in a shallow grave, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the village of Motyzhyn, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4, 2022.  (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

  • Image 4 of 4

    WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: The body of civilian woman Yaroslava 43, is covered  with a blanket near a grave, according to residents Yaraslova was killed by Russian soldiers, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Motyzhyn, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 4, 2022.  (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

A resident of Motyzhyn, about 31 miles west of Kyiv, previously told The Associated Press, the mayor was killed in an execution-style slaying along with her husband and son. The three had been reported by others as kidnapped by Russians on March 23 and were taken in an unknown direction.

A second resident of that town told the AP on Sunday that Russian troops targeted local officials in a bid to win them over and killed them if they did not collaborate.

Anton Herashchenko, former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal affairs, condemned how Russian occupying forces had "tortured and murdered the whole family of the village head."

"The occupiers suspected they were collaborating with our military, giving us locations of where to target our artillery," he said, according to The Telegraph. "These scum tortured, slaughtered and killed the whole family. They will be responsible for this."

Sukhenko showed "signs of torture," the mayor of the neighboring village of Kopyliv told The Telegraph, noting how her arms and fingers had been broken. Vadym Tokar, the head of the village council of Makariv, which also neighbors Motyzhyn, told the newspaper the bodies were initially left lying in the pit and "we can't get them out because there is a suspicion that they are mined."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova said Sunday that the bodies of 410 civilians have been retrieved from Bucha, the neighboring towns of Irpin and Hostomel and smaller villages around Kyiv after Russian forced pulled back from the region surrounding the capital in recent days. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 