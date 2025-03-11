Ukraine launches biggest drone attack on Moscow, killing 2, as US talks begin

Ukraine launched its largest-ever drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday as a senior delegation met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in Saudi Arabia for talks about ending the war with Russia.

A total of 337 drones were shot down Tuesday over Russia, including 91 in the Moscow area and 126 in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing Russia’s defense ministry.

Moscow-based meat producer Miratorg said two of its employees were killed by falling debris, while 18 other people – including three children – were injured after residential buildings were struck, officials told Reuters.

Images taken in Russia showed damage to cars and apartment buildings in the wake of the attack, which temporarily shut down Moscow’s four airports. Russia reportedly launched a ballistic missile and 126 drones at Ukraine in response.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Ukraine’s drone attack was the biggest yet to target his city, according to Reuters.

In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the drone attack.

Ukrainian officials told the Associated Press on Tuesday that their country is ready to sign the mineral deal sought by President Donald Trump and will propose a ceasefire covering the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia was expected to include Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, Andrii Sybiha, minister of foreign affairs, Pavlo Palisa, colonel of armed forces of Ukraine and an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who was not only involved in initial talks with Russia following its February 2022 invasion, but who also survived a poisoning attack after a peace meeting in March that year.

Rubio told reporters Monday that "The important point in this meeting is to establish clearly their intentions, their desire, as they've said publicly now, numerous times, to reach a point where peace is possible," adding that he will need to be assured that Kyiv is prepared to make some hard decisions, like giving up territory seized by Russia, in order to end the three-year war.

"I wouldn't prejudge tomorrow about whether or not we have a minerals deal," Rubio also said on board a flight to Saudi Arabia. "It's an important topic, but it's not the main topic on the agenda.

