Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Russia

Ukraine launches biggest drone attack on Moscow, killing 2, as US talks begin

Russia shoots down 337 drones as Ukrainian attack temporarily closes Moscow’s airports

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Trump says he believes Putin wants peace with Ukraine Video

Trump says he believes Putin wants peace with Ukraine

Atlantic Council senior fellow Ariel Cohen and Heritage Foundation senior fellow Charles 'Cully' Stimson discuss the state of the war amid White House tensions with President Zelenskyy.

Ukraine launched its largest-ever drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday as a senior delegation met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in Saudi Arabia for talks about ending the war with Russia. 

A total of 337 drones were shot down Tuesday over Russia, including 91 in the Moscow area and 126 in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing Russia’s defense ministry. 

Moscow-based meat producer Miratorg said two of its employees were killed by falling debris, while 18 other people – including three children – were injured after residential buildings were struck, officials told Reuters. 

Images taken in Russia showed damage to cars and apartment buildings in the wake of the attack, which temporarily shut down Moscow’s four airports. Russia reportedly launched a ballistic missile and 126 drones at Ukraine in response. 

RUBIO SAYS MINERAL DEAL ‘NOT MAIN TOPIC ON AGENDA’ IN UKRAINE MEETING 

Damage from drone attack in Moscow

Damage is seen at a residential building in Vidnoye, outside of Moscow, following the drone attack on Tuesday, March 11. (Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Ukraine’s drone attack was the biggest yet to target his city, according to Reuters. 

In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the drone attack. 

Ukrainian officials told the Associated Press on Tuesday that their country is ready to sign the mineral deal sought by President Donald Trump and will propose a ceasefire covering the Black Sea. 

LITHUANIAN DEFENSE MINISTER: ONLY WAY TO NEGOTIATE WITH RUSSIA IS WITH A ‘GUN ON THE TABLE’ 

Moscow apartment building damage

Specialists work on the facade of a damaged apartment building following a drone attack in Moscow on March 11. (Tatyana Makeyeva/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia was expected to include Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, Andrii Sybiha, minister of foreign affairs, Pavlo Palisa, colonel of armed forces of Ukraine and an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who was not only involved in initial talks with Russia following its February 2022 invasion, but who also survived a poisoning attack after a peace meeting in March that year.  

Damage to cars following drone attack

Damaged and burnt cars following a Ukrainian drone attack in Domodedovo, outside Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.  (Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official telegram channel via AP)

Rubio told reporters Monday that "The important point in this meeting is to establish clearly their intentions, their desire, as they've said publicly now, numerous times, to reach a point where peace is possible," adding that he will need to be assured that Kyiv is prepared to make some hard decisions, like giving up territory seized by Russia, in order to end the three-year war. 

Russia launches drone attack in Odesa, Ukraine

Firefighters work at the site of a Russian drone strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 11. (Reuters/Nina Liashonok)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I wouldn't prejudge tomorrow about whether or not we have a minerals deal," Rubio also said on board a flight to Saudi Arabia. "It's an important topic, but it's not the main topic on the agenda. 

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.