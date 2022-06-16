Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine: France, Germany, Italy leaders head to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy

The visit will be the first by the men to the capital city since Russia invaded in late February

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
The leaders of France, Italy and Germany left Poland bound for Kyiv Thursday morning where they are expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of support. 

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi were seen in a train car together headed for the county’s capital. 

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi were seen in a train car together headed for Kyiv, Ukraine Thursday morning.  (La Repubblica)

The visit will be the first by the men since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and comes amid a fierce battle in the disputed Donbas region as the war extends into its fourth month, the AFP news agency reported. 

Other world leaders like U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv. 

The trip was unannounced but Macron had already been visiting the region. 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attend a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 30, 2022. Picture taken April 30, 2022.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attend a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 30, 2022. Picture taken April 30, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS )

Macron said in Romania this week that Ukraine and Russia would eventually have to talk. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pose for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 14.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pose for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 14. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

"At some point, when we will have helped Ukraine as much as possible to resist, when I hope Ukraine will have won and fighting will have stopped, we will have to negotiate," he told reporters, according to the Wall Street Journal. He was in the country visiting French troops. 