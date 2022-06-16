Ukraine: France, Germany, Italy leaders head to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The leaders of France, Italy and Germany left Poland bound for Kyiv Thursday morning where they are expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of support.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi were seen in a train car together headed for the county’s capital.

The visit will be the first by the men since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and comes amid a fierce battle in the disputed Donbas region as the war extends into its fourth month, the AFP news agency reported.

Other world leaders like U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES $1.2B IN ADDITIONAL UKRAINE AID

The trip was unannounced but Macron had already been visiting the region.

Macron said in Romania this week that Ukraine and Russia would eventually have to talk.

MCCONNELL MAKES SURPRISE TRIP TO VISIT ZELENSKYY IN UKRAINE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At some point, when we will have helped Ukraine as much as possible to resist, when I hope Ukraine will have won and fighting will have stopped, we will have to negotiate," he told reporters, according to the Wall Street Journal. He was in the country visiting French troops.