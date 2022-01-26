Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom
Published

UK anti-terror police make 2 more arrests in Texas synagogue hostage probe; 4 total in custody

Brits investigating whether Malik Faisal Akram acted alone or as part of larger terror cell

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Merrick Garland addresses Texas synagogue hostage situation Video

Merrick Garland addresses Texas synagogue hostage situation

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday addressed the Texas synagogue hostage situation for the first time, saying 'violence or threats of violence fueled by anti-Semitism, hatred, racism or bigotry of any kind' will not be tolerated.

U.K. anti-terrorism police arrested two more men in Manchester Wednesday in connection with their investigation of a British man who took Jewish worshippers hostage at a Texas synagogue. 

Four of the six arrested are still in custody.

UK TERROR POLICE ARREST TWO MORE PEOPLE IN TEXAS SYNAGOGUE HOSTAGE PROBE 

British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44, took four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, on Jan. 15. The nearly 11-hour standoff ended with the remaining three hostages running out safely and the alleged gunman shot and killed when FBI agents stormed the building. 

He was heard on the synagogue’s Facebook livestream demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, also known as "Lady Al Qaeda," a Pakistani national imprisoned in Fort Worth for allegedly trying to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester the day after the Texas incident, but both were later released without charges after three nights in custody. Reports said they were Akram’s sons. 

Two other men were arrested Jan. 20 in Birmingham and Manchester. On Jan. 21, U.K. anti-terrorism officers "were granted an extension of custody to continue to question them further," Greater Manchester Police said at the time. 

Counter Terrorism Policing North West said Wednesday it is "working closely" with U.S. law enforcement.

The FBI has said Akram, from the town of Blackburn in Lancashire, England, was a "terrorist espousing an anti-Semitic world view" and described the incident as "both a hate crime and an act of terrorism." 

  • Malik Faisal Akram
    Image 1 of 4

    This Jan. 2, 2022, photo provided by OurCalling, LLC shows Malik Faisal Akram at a Dallas homeless shelter.  (OurCalling, LLC via AP)

  • Congregation Beth Israel synagogue
    Image 2 of 4

    An aerial view of police standing in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas.  (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

  • Law enforcement officials talk to each other after a news conference where they announced that all hostages at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue were safe and the hostage taker was dead on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. )
    Image 3 of 4

    Law enforcement officials talk after a news conference where they announced that all hostages at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue were safe and the hostage taker was dead on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

  • Beth Israel Synagogue, site of Texas
    Image 4 of 4

    Law enforcement officials block a residential street near Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, where a man took hostages during services Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas.  (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI Dallas Field Office, said last week the bureau is "following up on a high volume of viable leads," and that Akram "was not known to and who did not have prior contact with U.S. intelligence or law enforcement authorities." 

Akram was, however, reportedly known to British intelligence agency MI5, was previously on the U.K.'s version of a terrorist watch list and had a lengthy criminal record, including a past prison stint for theft and harassment convictions. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI confirmed Akram entered the U.S. Dec. 29, landing in New York City before reportedly staying at several Dallas-area homeless shelters. U.S. and U.K. authorities are working to determine if he acted alone or as part of a larger terror cell. 

Akram’s parents emigrated from Pakistan in the 1960s. A 2016 study found the industrial town of Blackburn has one of the lowest level of integration between its Muslim community and the general population. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 