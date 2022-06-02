Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

UK to send US-made rocket systems to Ukraine

The British government said Ukrainian troops will be trained in the UK to use the equipment

AP Newsroom
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LONDON — Britain says it will send sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine, in a move coordinated with the United States.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says the U.K. will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can send precision-guided rockets up to 80 kilometers (50 miles).

Britain says the decision has been coordinated closely with a U.S. decision to send Ukraine High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. The two missile systems are similar, though the American one has wheels while the British one -- also U.S.-built -- runs on tracks.

Britain says Ukrainian troops will be trained in the U.K. to use the equipment.

RUSSIA: US ROCKET SHIPMENTS TO UKRAINE ARE ‘ADDING FUEL TO THE FIRE’ 

People clean an area of a building damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

People clean an area of a building damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

RUSSIA STAGES NUCLEAR DRILLS AFTER US ANNOUNCES ROCKETS TO UKRAINE

FILE - British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during a news conference following his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the British Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. 

FILE - British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during a news conference following his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the British Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)

Ukraine has implored its Western allies to send longer-range missiles to help it counter Russian artillery assaults in the eastern Donbas region, the focus of Moscow’s offensive.

An elderly woman walks next to a building damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

An elderly woman walks next to a building damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

MIKE POMPEO: EFFORTS AGAINST PUTIN 'OUGHT TO BE EUROPEAN-LED'

The U.S. said Ukraine has promised not to launch the weapons into Russia. But Russia accused Washington of "pouring fuel on the fire" of the conflict.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP