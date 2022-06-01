Russia: US rocket shipments to Ukraine are 'adding fuel to the fire'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. is sending "more advanced rocket systems and munitions" to Ukraine is a move that is "adding fuel to the fire," Russia warned Wednesday.

Biden said the weaponry is part of the latest military aid package for Ukraine, but stressed that his administration is not enabling the Ukrainians to strike outside their own border.

It's the 11th package approved so far and will include helicopters, tactical vehicles, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger antiaircraft missiles, and other advanced weapons.

"We have moved quickly to send Ukraine a significant amount of weaponry and ammunition so it can fight on the battlefield and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table," the president wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times on Tuesday.

BIDEN SAYS US WON’T TRY TO OUST PUTIN, MONTHS AFTER SAYING HE ‘CANNOT REMAIN IN POWER’

But Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said "we believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire," according to Reuters.

When asked by reporters on how Russia could respond if Ukraine uses the U.S. rockets to strike Russian territory, Peskov reportedly added "let’s not talk about worst-case scenarios."

Senior U.S. officials told Reuters that the U.S. agreed to provide Ukraine the rockets – which can strike targets as far away as 50 miles – after Kyiv gave "assurances" they wouldn’t use them to strike Russian soil.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Peskov, according to the news agency, said Moscow doesn’t trust any assurances.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24 and has now lasted 98 days.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.