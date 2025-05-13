UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's London home targeted with 'suspicious' fire, suspect arrested

British police arrested a 21-year-old suspect Tuesday after the private London home of United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer was targeted by a "suspicious" fire, reports say.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect was detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life a day after an early-morning fire on Monday damaged the door of the house where Starmer and his family lived before he was elected to lead the country, according to the Associated Press.

"As a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are leading the investigation into this fire. Enquiries are ongoing to establish what caused it," the Met Police said in a statement.

Police said that the arrest also concerns two other fires that may be linked — a vehicle fire near Starmer's house on Sunday and a May 8 door fire at a property in another part of north London. The second property is a house converted into apartments and also is linked to Starmer.

"All three fires are being treated as suspicious at this time, and enquiries remain ongoing," the Met Police said.

No injuries were reported from any of the fires.

Starmer doesn't currently live in his private house. Since taking office in July, Starmer has lived with his family in the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence.

Neighbor Charles Grant told the AP that police searched his yard on Monday and "said they were looking for a projectile."

"From what other people have told me today, I gather someone threw a firebomb at Keir Starmer’s house," he said.

The main opposition leader, Kemi Badenoch of the Conservative Party, called it "a shocking incident."

"No one should face these sorts of threats, let alone people in public service," she posted on X. "It’s an attack on our democracy and must never be tolerated."

Starmer’s house has attracted protesters in the past. Last year, three pro-Palestinian activists were arrested and charged with public order offenses after unfurling a banner covered in red handprints outside the building, the AP reported.

