©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

United Kingdom

British police investigate fire at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's London home

Damage to property entrance reported while Starmer resides at Downing Street official residence

Associated Press
Published
British police on Monday were investigating an overnight fire that damaged the door of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s house in north London.

Starmer has rented out the house since he was elected in July, living with his family in the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence.

UK TO TIGHTEN IMMIGRATION RULES OVER VOTER FRUSTRATION WITH HIGH IMMIGRATION NUMBERS: 'FAILED EXPERIMENT'

London Fire Brigade said firefighters were called to "a small fire" just after 1 a.m. local time. Two engines responded, and the blaze was out within half an hour.

An fire broke out overnight at U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s house in north London.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference, ahead of the publication of the government’s Immigration White Paper, in London, on May 12, 2025. (Ian Vogler, Pool Photo via AP)

PENNSYLVANIA GOV JOSH SHAPIRO AND FAMILY EVACUATED FROM GOVERNOR’S MANSION AFTER SUSPECTED ARSONIST SETS FIRE

The Metropolitan Police force said that officers who responded to the scene found damage "to the property's entrance," but that nobody was hurt. "The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while inquiries continue," the police force said.

Starmer’s house in the Kentish Town neighborhood has attracted protesters. Last year, three pro-Palestinian activists were arrested and charged with public order offenses after unfurling a banner covered in red handprints outside the house.