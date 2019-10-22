UK police plan US trip to interview suspect of deadly August crash

British police are planning to travel to the U.S. to interview the wife of an American diplomat who is accused of leaving the U.K. after her involvement in a crash that killed a British teenager in August.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Nick Adderley said Tuesday that officers will travel as soon as their visas are arranged.

The officers will interview Anne Sacoolas about the crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn in August. His motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, a British military base near Oxford that’s home to a signals intelligence station operated by the U.S. Air Force.

Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the crash, though police released a statement saying she had previously told them she had no plans to leave.

"Lawyers have clearly stated that the suspect wants to be personally interviewed by officers from Northamptonshire Police in order for them to see her and the devastation this has caused her and her family," Adderley told a press conference.

He did not use Sacoolas' name, describing her only as the suspect. He said she had turned down the offer of simply offering a prepared statement because she preferred an in-person interview.

"We do understand from colleagues in the U.S. that the family is utterly devastated," he said.

President Trump weighed in last week when he met with Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, and tried to arrange a White House meeting with Sacoolas.

The Dunn family's lawyer said the parents did not want a White House meeting with Sacoolas but wanted her to return to Britain to face justice.

Tim Dunn said Tuesday he is hopeful police can convince Sacoolas to return to Britain.

