United Kingdom
UK police motorcyclist under criminal probe over royal escort crash

81-year-old woman was struck in west London on May 10 and died two weeks later

Associated Press
A British police motorcyclist faced a criminal investigation Tuesday over the death of a woman who was struck in a collision with the officer's vehicle, which was escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, at the time.

Helen Holland, 81, was hit in west London on May 10. She suffered serious injuries and died two weeks later.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the constable was told a criminal investigation was underway for causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Britain Royals Police Motorcycle Hits Pedestrian

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, on May 3, 2023, in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.  (Yui Mok/Pool via AP, File)

The officer is also being investigated for potential gross misconduct.

Following the crash, Holland’s son Martin told the BBC she died after sustaining "multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries." He said she was using a pedestrian crossing when she was struck by the motorcycle.

Sophie, who is the wife of Prince Edward, King Charles III's younger brother, has said she was "deeply saddened" that Holland died.