Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

United Kingdom
Published

UK dad turned in son, 18, to police after finding text admitting to rape

His dad encouraged his son to 'do the right thing' and go to police

New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A United Kingdom father marched his son to a police station after he saw texts on the teen’s phone admitting to raping a girl, according to a report.

Jonathan Evans, 47, of Pontypool, South Wales, said he encouraged his 18-year-old son, Jack, “do the right thing” and go to the police, The Mirror reported.

“I believe you have to own what you did,” Evans told the outlet. “So I had to make it his choice. I am really proud of him for coming to the conclusion that the right thing to do was admit to it.”

Jack Evans, 18, was arrested on rape charges after his father found a text where he admitted to the crime.

Jack Evans, 18, was arrested on rape charges after his father found a text where he admitted to the crime. (Gwent Police)

LONDON OFFICERS CHARGED WITH POSING FOR SELFIES WITH SISTERS WHO WERE MURDERED

Jack confessed to January 2019 attack and police tracked down the girl, who confirmed she had been raped, according to the report.

He has now been sentenced two years to a juvenile detention center and ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years, the report said.

His dad said that most parents would have kept quiet, but he still “would do the same thing again.”

“I would have to because that is my moral standing on it, it is painful but it is right,” Jonathan told The Mirror.

The story first appeared in the New York Post.