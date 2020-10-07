Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

UK could boycott Winter Olympics over China's treatment of Uighur Muslims: foreign secretary

SkyNews
Chinese treatment of Uighur Muslims draws comparisons to concentration campsVideo

Chinese treatment of Uighur Muslims draws comparisons to concentration camps

Human Rights Watch says the Chinese government is holding up to a million in 'political education' camps in the northwestern region of Xinjiang; State Department correspondent Rich Edson reports.

Dominic Raab has left open the possibility of Britain boycotting the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The foreign secretary said he would "consider" action against China for its "serious and egregious human rights violations" against Uighur Muslims.

And he did not rule out asking Prince William, often sent on behalf of the government to attend international sporting events, not to go to the Games - due to be held in 2022.

CHINA IS BUILDING MORE SECRET DETENTION CENTERS IN XINJIANG, THINK TANK SAYS

China has been accused of oppressing and breaching the human rights of the Uighur people in Xinjiang province.

There have been widespread reports of Uighurs being held against their will in "re-education" centers, undergoing forced contraception, and being subjected to a range of other restrictions.

China says the claims are "baseless" and have repeatedly denied being responsible for any mistreatment, saying the Uighurs live in "peace and harmony".

But Mr. Raab said on Tuesday there was "evidence of serious and egregious human rights violations" against the minority group.

Read more at Sky News.

