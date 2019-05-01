UK climate panel sets big goals: less meat, drive electric

An independent committee that advises Britain on climate change says the country should target net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050, rapidly adopting policies to change everything from how people heat their homes to what they eat.

The report released Thursday by the Committee on Climate Change says it's time for ambitious goals to curb emissions that cause climate change because "current policy is not enough."

The group recommends increased electrification in Britain's economy, developing hydrogen fuel technology and setting ambitious targets for carbon capture and storage.

It also calls for reduced consumption of meat and dairy products, changes in how farmers operate, and a requirement for only electric vehicles by 2035.

Environmental groups welcomed the findings, but the proposals could be seen as daunting to businesses and the government.