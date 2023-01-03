Expand / Collapse search
Uganda police charge organizer of New Year’s celebrations with murder

Death toll in stampede to see firework celebration in Uganda’s capital rises to 10

Associated Press
The death toll in a stampede at a shopping mall during New Year’s celebrations in Uganda’s capital has risen to 10, the country’s vice president said Monday, while police charged the event’s organizer with murder.

Vice President Jessica Alupo, who visited the scene in Kampala, told journalists that one more person died Sunday night from their injuries after being caught in the crush of hundreds trying to exit the Freedom City Mall venue through a single door when the emcee encouraged them to watch a fireworks display.

Four children, aged 10 to 17, were among the dead. Police said they were investigating how they accessed the event since minors must be accompanied to such gatherings by a responsible adult. Police said the organizer didn’t follow that guideline.

Fireworks light up the sky as people react while they celebrate after counting down to the new year in Kampala, Uganda, on Jan. 1, 2023. A stampede occurred just before the firework show leaving 10 dead. 

Fireworks light up the sky as people react while they celebrate after counting down to the new year in Kampala, Uganda, on Jan. 1, 2023. A stampede occurred just before the firework show leaving 10 dead.  (Badru Katumba/AFP via Getty Images)

Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said organizer Abbey Musinguzi faces murder charges as "holding charges" before being taken to court.

Uganda’s vice president said the government would pay $1,350 to each victim’s family to help with burial costs