Uganda charges 45 Rwandan nationals with terrorism: Report

A government-controlled newspaper in Uganda says 45 Rwandan nationals have been charged with terrorism and establishing a terror organization.

The New Vision reported Friday that the suspects were charged Thursday in a remote town in western Uganda. The report gives few details about the charges.

Ugandan police and a judiciary spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

The charges come amid apparent diplomatic tensions between Uganda and neighboring Rwanda after two senior Ugandan policemen were accused of illegally handing over two wanted refugees to Rwanda.

One of the refugees was a former bodyguard to Rwandan President Paul Kagame and is now serving a life term.