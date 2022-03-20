UFC star wants to fight 'lizard' Zuckerberg for reported Instagram ban: 'Biggest bully in the world'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A British UFC star said he wants to fight "bully" Mark Zuckerberg after he was reportedly banned from his Instagram account.

"Who do I want to fight? Mark Zuckerberg," UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett said Saturday after his defeat over Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas at UFC London, according to the Liverpool Echo .

"Lad I'm going to punch your head in, I am sick of you. Sick of you shutting my Instagram accounts down when all I do is help charities and help people with mental health problems," he continued.

"You're the biggest bully in the world, lad."

Pimblett’s Instagram and Facebook accounts were reportedly recently banned after he posted about a child suffering with cancer, according to Spanish outlet Marca . Some commenters left disparaging remarks about the ill child, which sparked Pimblett to reportedly call them out on the platform. His accounts were banned before comments against the child were banned, the outlet reported.

"The hypocritical nature of Instagram and Facebook is just disgusting, and what they get away with," Pimblett said at UFC Fight Night press conference after the ban.

"It kills me. Mark Zuckerberg's a lizard. I've got to be a lot smarter on my social media, because as you know, I've had two accounts took off me now, and the second account had 120,000 followers."

Fox News Digital reviewed Pimblett’s verified Instagram account on Sunday morning and found it was active that day .

Instagram did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter.