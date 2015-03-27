U.K. Police Warned Not to Ask for 'Christian' Name to Avoid Offending Other Faiths

British police officers have been warned not to ask people for their "Christian names" because they might risk offending people of different faiths, the Daily Mail reported.



Under the strict new "diversity guidelines," law enforcement agents in Kent, U.K.. have also been told to avoid certain greetings and phrases, including "Evening all," "my dear" or "love." Such terms might cause offense, creators of the guidelines warn.

The new rules, revealed to the Daily Mail through Freedom of Information laws, advise police not to shake hands when greeting people, not to use slang when speaking, and spells out specific suggestions about being in the company of women.

The "diversity rules" were issued to police to promote "clearer communication" and "break down barriers with diverse communities," the Daily Mail reported.



Officers should ask for a first and last name, rather than a Christian name, according to the guidelines.

But not all officers agree with the rigorous new regulations. "Most of us are fully aware of how to treat people from different cultural backgrounds, but being told we can't even ask what their Christian name is just plain ridiculous," said one 15-year veteran of the force, according to the Mail.



"That is what we are brought up with -- Christian name and surname - and to be honest if you had an officer ask for your personal name and family name it's just going to confuse people.



"It's just the latest in a long line of annoying PC-related nonsense that we keep getting shoved down our throats," the officer told the Daily Mail.

Law enforcement agents should also offer to remove their shoes in some households, so as not to offend members of faiths who believe shoes should not be worn in the home.

"You'll be told whether it's necessary or not and won't inadvertently cause offense," the guidebook is quoted by the Daily Mail.

