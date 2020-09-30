Twitter temporarily suspends Hungarian government account 'without warning or explanation,' cabinet official claims

Twitter temporarily suspended an official account of the Hungarian government on Wednesday.

Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary’s Secretary of State for International Communication and Relations, said in a tweet from his own account that the official account of the Hungarian government, @AboutHungary, was suspended by Twitter “without warning or explanation.”

He noted this happened the same day the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, published a report on the state of democracy and the rule of law in all the EU’s 27 countries.

Kovacs, who frequently defends Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-immigration policies and his “illiberal democracy” in the international media, said, “it seems that the beautiful new world has finally arrived, in which tech giants are silencing those who hold different opinions than loopy liberals.”

He said the Hungarian government has “taken the necessary steps and are awaiting an official explanation from Twitter.”

After the account was reactivated, @AboutHungary confirmed: “This account was indeed suspended without warning or explanation. It has apparently now been restored -- also without explanation.”

Another Twitter account, @RMXnews, which belongs to a government-supported media publication, was also suspended with the same notice and had yet to be restored.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.