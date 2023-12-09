Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Turkey

Turkey's Erdogan slams UN Security Council as 'Israel Protection Council'

Erdogan also accused the West of “barbarism" and Islamophobia for its role in the war in Gaza.

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Israel is acting in self-defense, says Mark Regev Video

Israel is acting in self-defense, says Mark Regev

Senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mark Regev discusses the veto of a U.N. resolution for a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel and a post-war Gaza without Hamas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday slammed the UN Security Council after the United States vetoed a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. 

Erdogan, who does not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization, described UN leadership as the "Israel protection council," following a Friday vote in which the U.S. was the only member nation to oppose the measure. Erdogan also accused the West of "barbarism" and Islamophobia for the war in Gaza.

The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1, with the United Kingdom abstaining. The U.S. is one of five permanent members to have veto power, and its no vote canned the measure. 

BLINKEN BLASTED FOR 'LECTURING' ISRAELIS, AS JOHN MCCAIN'S 2014 WARNING ABOUT DIPLOMAT RESURFACES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday slammed the UN Security Council after the United States vetoed a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.  (Yorgos Karahalis/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Since October 7, the security council has become an Israel protection and defense council," Erdogan said, according to AFP. 

Hamas terrorists launched a brutal attack on Israel on October 7 that killed about 1,200 and sparked the current Israeli offense against Hamas, which the group claims has killed more than 17,400.

"Is this justice?" Erdogan questioned after the vote, adding, "The world is bigger than five," a reference to the five nations that hold veto power in the UN Security Council. 

"Another world is possible, but without America," the Turkish leader said.

"The United States stands by Israel with its money and military equipment. Hey, America! How much are you going to pay for that?" he added.

"Every day, the Declaration of Human Rights is violated in Gaza," he said, according to AFP. 

Erdogan has been hugely critical of Israel’s role in the conflict. He panned the nation at a packed hall in Istanbul the day before the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights according to the Associated Press. 

United Nations meeting

Members of the Security Council gather on October 30. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blasted the UN Security Council as the "Israel protection council," after the U.S. vetoed a cease-fire resolution in Gaza.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

TURKEY'S ERDOGAN, ON ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR, SAYS WEST IS 'TOO WEAK TO EVEN CALL FOR A CEASE-FIRE'

"Israel has carried out atrocities and massacres that will shame the whole of humanity," Erdogan said.  

Erdogan also took aim at the West for its role in wars.

"We have seen this example of the West’s barbarism in all those unfortunate events that they either supported or perpetrated."

Israel military in Gaza

Israel's military says this photo shows its troops operating inside the Gaza Strip on Sunday, November 5. (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"According to their understanding, non-Westerners don’t have the right to enjoy those universal human rights . . . they overlook Islamophobic attacks, and they show the twisted perception and mentality of the West," he said.

The comments come after Erdogan claimed earlier this week that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be tried as a "war criminal" after Israel's war against Hamas concludes. 

He also compared Netanyahu to genocidal dictators of the past.

The Associated Press, along with Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo and Anders Hagstrom, contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.