Turkey’s Erdogan says Netanyahu will face ‘war criminal’ trial after Israel-Hamas war

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be tried as a "war criminal" after Israel's war against Hamas has concluded.

Erdogan does not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization and has been deeply critical of Israel's campaign in Gaza. He compared Netanyahu to genocidal dictators of the past during a speech during a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

"Beyond being a war criminal, Netanyahu, who is the butcher of Gaza right now, will be tried as the butcher of Gaza, just as Milosevic was tried," Erdogan said, referencing a former Yugoslav president. "Those who try to skip over the deaths of all those innocent people by using the excuse of Hamas have nothing left to say to humanity."

Erdogan went on to criticize the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Britain, China, France, Russia and the U.S. He has long argued that the security council needs reforms.

"The sincere efforts of Secretary General (Antonio) Guterres were sabotaged by the Security Council members," he said. "None of us have to accept this system. It is not possible for such a structure to bring peace or hope to humanity."

Erdogan's comments come as Israel turns its focus toward southern Gaza following the collapse of a cease-fire with Hamas on Friday.

The Israel Defense Forces are now ordering civilians to evacuate from areas of Khan Younis, a major city in southern Gaza.

Fears of a wider conflict have also intensified following attacks on trade ships in the Red Sea on Sunday. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen reportedly struck one ship, and a U.S. Navy destroyer later shot down three drones operated by the rebels.

U.S. forces in the Middle East have been attacked at least 75 times since the middle of last month. The Pentagon does not count attacks on U.S. warships at sea in that number.