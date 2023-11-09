Turkey's Erdogan, on Israel-Hamas war, says West is 'too weak to even call for a cease-fire'

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is accusing the West Thursday of being "too weak to even call for a cease-fire" in the Israel-Hamas war, a report says.

Erdogan, who previously has called Israel a "war criminal" for its military actions against Hamas, made the comment during a meeting of the 10-member Economic Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, according to The Associated Press.

Erdogan said Western nations and organizations are observing these "massacres by Israel" from afar but are "too weak to even call for a cease-fire, let alone criticize child murderers."

"If we, the Economic Cooperation Organization, as Muslims, are not going to raise our voices today... when will we raise our voices?" he added.

The Economic Cooperation Organization consists of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Erdogan ripped the West on the same day the White House announced the Israeli military has agreed to honor four-hour daily pauses in fighting to allow humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the new Israeli policy began "today."

"We understand that Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day, with an announcement to be made three hours beforehand," Kirby said. "There will be no military operations in these areas for the duration of these pauses."

The agreement comes after the directors of both the CIA and Mossad met in Qatar for negotiations surrounding such pauses.

CIA Director William Burns and Mossad Director David Barnea were in talks with the Qataris for multiple days, an official with knowledge of the visit told Fox News.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Trey Yingst contributed to this report.