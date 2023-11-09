Expand / Collapse search
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza city as G7 calls for pause in fighting

Tens of thousands of migrants are expected to flee south from Gaza City in the coming days as Israel continues its campaign against Hamas. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims more than 10,300 Gazans have been killed in the fighting.

Covered by: Anders Hagstrom

2Posts
Head of Hamas' anti-tank missile unit killed in Israeli fighter jet strike: IDF

Ibrahim Abu-Maghsib, the head of Hamas' anti-tank missile unit in the Central Camps Brigade, was killed in a fighter jet strike Thursday, Israeli officials announced.

The terrorist is accused of directing and carrying out "many anti-tank attacks" against Israeli citizens and military members, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Intelligence with the IDF and the Israel Securities Authority determined Abu-Maghsib was killed in the strike.

The Israeli Navy also struck Hamas anti-tank missile launching posts used to attack IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip as part of the assistance offered to forces on the ground.

Posted by Anders Hagstrom

IDF soldiers locate Hamas weapons production, storage facility inside residential building

The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday soldiers found a Hamas-operated weapons production and storage facility inside a residential building next to a child's bedroom.

The facility was used to produce and store unmanned aerial vehicles and weapons, the IDF said, and was located inside a residential building near schools in the center of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza.

Explosives and operational plans were found right next to a bedroom that belonged to children, according to the force.

Fox News Digital's Yael Rotem-Kuriel contributed to this report.

Posted by Anders Hagstrom

