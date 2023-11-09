Israel pushes deeper into Gaza city as G7 calls for pause in fighting

Ibrahim Abu-Maghsib, the head of Hamas' anti-tank missile unit in the Central Camps Brigade, was killed in a fighter jet strike Thursday, Israeli officials announced.

The terrorist is accused of directing and carrying out "many anti-tank attacks" against Israeli citizens and military members, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Intelligence with the IDF and the Israel Securities Authority determined Abu-Maghsib was killed in the strike.

The Israeli Navy also struck Hamas anti-tank missile launching posts used to attack IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip as part of the assistance offered to forces on the ground.