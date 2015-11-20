Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published

Turkey summons Russian ambassador over attacks targeting Turkmen villages in Syria

By | Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey – Turkey's Foreign Ministry says it has summoned the Russian ambassador demanding that Russia cease operations in Syria targeting Turkmen villages.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement Friday that Turkey had received reports of heavy bombardment of Turkmen villages in the Bayirbucak region, in northwest Syria.

A ministry statement said Ambassador Andrey Karlov was told that the "Russian actions do not constitute to a fight against terrorism but amount to the bombing of civilian Turkmen villages."

The statement said that Turkey warned Russia that the operations could lead to "serious problems."

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, quoting local Turkmen sources, said some 20 people were killed in the bombings.