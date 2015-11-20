Turkey summons Russian ambassador over attacks targeting Turkmen villages in Syria

Turkey's Foreign Ministry says it has summoned the Russian ambassador demanding that Russia cease operations in Syria targeting Turkmen villages.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement Friday that Turkey had received reports of heavy bombardment of Turkmen villages in the Bayirbucak region, in northwest Syria.

A ministry statement said Ambassador Andrey Karlov was told that the "Russian actions do not constitute to a fight against terrorism but amount to the bombing of civilian Turkmen villages."

The statement said that Turkey warned Russia that the operations could lead to "serious problems."

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, quoting local Turkmen sources, said some 20 people were killed in the bombings.