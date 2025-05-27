Trump warns Putin is 'playing with fire' after declaring the Russian president has 'gone absolutely CRAZY'

President Donald Trump asserted on Tuesday that many "bad things" would have befallen Russia if it were not for him, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire!"

"What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!" Trump declared in the Truth Social post.

Trump, who has unsuccessfully been aiming to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, unloaded on both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a Sunday Truth Social post.

"I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!" Trump declared in the first part of that post.

But Trump's tough talk was not reserved only for the Russian figure — he also criticized Zelenskyy.

"Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop," Trump declared of the Ukrainian president.

Trump has so far failed to achieve his goal of seeing the bloodshed end.

In a tweet on Monday, Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian "air defense forces and rescuers were working all night," noting that Russia's "army launched the largest number of drones against our cities and communities since the beginning of the full-scale war — 355 attack UAVs, mostly ‘Shaheds.’ There were also 9 cruise missiles," he noted.

"Like any criminal, Russia can only be constrained by force. Only through strength — the strength of the United States, of Europe, of all nations that value life — can these attacks be stopped and real peace achieved," Zelenskyy declared in the post.