Trump and 'no one else' can end the Ukraine-Russia war, US ally says

President Donald Trump, who echoes former President Ronald Reagan’s "peace through strength" mantra, has the credibility to end the nearly three-year war between Ukraine and Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó told Fox News Digital.

"If he doesn’t have the ability, no one has the ability," Szijjártó said.

In the nearly three years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, world leaders from several countries have tried to step in and end the conflict. Szijjártó believes there’s a reason that European leaders and the Biden administration "totally failed" to end the war. The foreign minister believes world leaders were fighting for an "impossible" victory, saying it was "obvious from the very beginning" that Ukraine could not win.

"If you look at the current situation, regardless of the huge money, regardless of the huge weapon deliveries which have been poured into Ukraine, the battlefield reality shows the advance of the Russians," Szijjártó said.

Szijjártó believes that Trump has credibility with both the Ukrainians and Russians, and that while other leaders have had this, they lost it by taking "a very clear position in favor of Ukraine against Russia."

The Hungarian official also accused European leaders of treating the war between Russia and Ukraine as their own, adding to the list of possible reasons why they have failed to bring an end to it.

"So, if you really think that Ukraine should negotiate in its best shape, then we have to stop the war today because tomorrow Ukraine will be in a weaker position than today," Szijjártó told Fox News Digital. He went on to accuse his European colleagues of not respecting the "reality" of the current state of the war.

This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv would accept either a fast-track to NATO or nuclear weapons. However, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump's envoy for Russia and Ukraine, doubts that the Ukrainian leader’s demands will be met.

"The chance of them getting their nuclear weapons back is somewhere between slim and none," Kellogg told Fox News Digital.

Late last month, Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to make a deal with Zelenskyy to end the war. However, this has yet to happen. The president also said that Zelenskyy was ready to negotiate a deal to end the war.

"The only person that Putin will really want to talk to – because he’s kind of denigrated other leaders that are out there – is President Trump, and President Trump’s the only one who can bring this to a conclusion," Kellogg told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday. He described Trump and Putin’s relationship as "very transactional."

In September 2024, before he won re-election, Trump met with Zelenskyy in New York City at Trump Tower.

After meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump told Fox News, "We both want to see this end and we both want a fair deal made. And it’s got to be fair."

Fox News Digital's Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.