Trump's 'rare' price for US military aid to Ukraine called 'fair' by Zelenskyy

President Donald Trump suggested Ukraine begin offering critical minerals to the U.S. in exchange for military aid, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seemingly welcomed the idea.

"We’re putting in hundreds of billions of dollars. They have great rare earths. And I want security of the rare earth, and they’re willing to do (that)," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday, in a sign that he may be open to continuing aid to the war-ravaged country.

Zelenskyy told reporters Tuesday that Ukraine was open to an "investment" from "partners who help us defend our land and push the enemy back with their weapons, their presence, and sanctions packages."

"And this is absolutely fair," he added.

Zelenskyy had been trying to develop the untapped resources, offering tax breaks and investment rights to outside entities looking to mine the minerals in 2021, before the start of the war. The Ukrainian leader pitched the mining of such minerals as part of the victory plan he drew up last year and pitched to U.S. lawmakers.

Ukraine has strategic reserves of titanium, lithium, graphite and uranium, but much of its critical minerals are in areas currently under occupation by Russia. Donetsk, Luhansk and Dnipropetrovsk are all some of the most mineral-rich regions, meaning Ukraine would need to take back territory to get them out.

Zelenskyy revealed Ukrainian leaders have had contact with U.S. officials, including Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, and are nailing down a time for them to visit.

"We have working dates when the American team will come. The dates and composition are being coordinated right now. We are waiting for the team and will work together," Zelenskyy said.

Congress has approved around $175 billion in aid for Ukraine – consisting of military and economic assistance – since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Russia framed the Trump idea as proof the U.S. no longer wanted to give free aid to Ukraine – but suggested they’d rather the U.S. did not offer any aid to Ukraine.

"If we call things as they are, this is a proposal to buy help — in other words, not to give it unconditionally, or for some other reasons, but specifically to provide it on a commercial basis," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"It would be better, of course, for the assistance to not be provided at all, as that would contribute to the end of this conflict," he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Trump’s suggestion "very egotistic, very self-centered," and said Ukraine would need its resources to finance postwar rebuilding.

China is by far the biggest producer of rare earth minerals, used in smartphones, electric vehicles, household appliances and even cancer drugs. It accounts for around 70% of global production.