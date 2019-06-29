Trump meets top K-pop band during South Korea trip, Ivanka receives signed album copy

President Trump was greeted in South Korea by its president - and one of the country’s most popular K-pop bands.

Trump landed in South Korea Saturday following the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan and said he will visit the heavily-fortified demilitarized zone that separates North and South Korea.

But before that, Trump was treated with some K-pop diplomacy. After meeting with President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House, he was greeted by EXO, a pop group whose members gave the president a book.

The group also gave a signed copy of their album to White House adviser Ivanka Trump and chatted with the president’s son in law Jared Kushner.

This wasn’t the first time Trump’s daughter met the group. Harry Harris, U.S. ambassador to South Korea, shared a group picture from Saturday, adding that the first time she met the group was during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Trump floated the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to the DMZ, a trip he unexpectedly announced on Friday.

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” he wrote in a tweet.

During a press conference in Japan earlier today, Trump said that he would be “very comfortable” to cross into North Korea after the meeting with Kim, a move which would make him the first U.S. president to cross the border while he’s at the DMZ.

He said his offer to meet Kim was a “feeler” and was a spontaneous plan who recently came up with.

“I just put out a feeler, because I don't know where he is right now, he may not be in North Korea,” Trump told reporters.

“We may be meeting with Chairman Kim. We get along. There’ve been no nuclear tests, no long-range nuclear tests and they returned our hostages,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.