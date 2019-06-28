Trump, Xi arrive for high-stakes G-20 meeting

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived for a face-to-face meeting in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday amid trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The meeting between the two leaders at the G-20 summit is their first in seven months, although the two reportedly saw each other at a dinner for the Group of 20 leaders, where Trump said much was accomplished.

Trump and Xi were expected to focus on issues including trade and a dispute over Huawei Technologies, according to Reuters

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.