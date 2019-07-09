Expand / Collapse search
Israel
Published

Trump has downtown roundabout named after him in Israeli city

Associated Press
An Israeli city has named a traffic circle after President Donald Trump, just weeks after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government renamed a Golan Heights settlement after the president.

Rami Greenberg, mayor of Petah Tikva, a city 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of Tel Aviv, said Tuesday the naming aims to show "gratitude to President Donald Trump, the U.S. president who was the biggest fan of the state of Israel," for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017 and the occupied Golan Heights as Israel's earlier this year.

According to the Israeli media, the Donald Trump Square was inaugurated to thank Trump for his support of Israel, especially the president's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg said. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel captured east Jerusalem and the Golan Heights in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed them in a move unrecognized by the international community.

Greenberg says U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman extended congratulations after hearing several ministers attended the roundabout's inauguration ceremony last week.