Trump envoy Witkoff heading to Russia for second time later this week, source says

U.S. envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is heading to Russia later this week, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News.

The confirmation comes after media reports said Witkoff is planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a second time.

Witkoff previously met Putin for three hours in mid-February during a trip to Moscow to secure the release of detained American Marc Fogel, according to Axios.

The Kremlin then suggested around that time that another U.S.-Russia prisoner swap could be coming.

Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz are currently in Saudi Arabia meeting a senior Ukrainian delegation for talks about ending the Ukraine-Russia war.

The Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia was expected to include Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, Andrii Sybiha, minister of foreign affairs, Pavlo Palisa, colonel of armed forces of Ukraine and an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who was not only involved in initial talks with Russia following its February 2022 invasion, but who also survived a poisoning attack after a peace meeting in March that year.

Rubio told reporters Monday that "The important point in this meeting is to establish clearly their intentions, their desire, as they've said publicly now, numerous times, to reach a point where peace is possible," adding that he will need to be assured that Kyiv is prepared to make some hard decisions, like giving up territory seized by Russia, in order to end the three-year war.

"I wouldn't prejudge tomorrow about whether or not we have a minerals deal," Rubio also said on board a flight to Saudi Arabia. "It's an important topic, but it's not the main topic on the agenda.

