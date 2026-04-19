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War With Iran

Trump criticizes Spain amid Iran, NATO rift as PM Sanchez faces questions over political motives

Spanish journalist says Sanchez's confrontation with Trump is 'purely electoral marketing' to divert from family probes

By Solly Boussidan Fox News
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Spain’s Pedro Sanchez vows crackdown on social media at World Government Summit Video

Spain’s Pedro Sanchez vows crackdown on social media at World Government Summit

The Spanish prime minister says Spain criminally target platform executives, ban social media for children under 16, pursue probes of various platforms, as well as build a European coalition to enforce tougher social media rules. (Credit: Reuters)

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Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain has tried to position himself as the European counterweight to President Donald Trump, but his motives are being questioned by critics.

Sanchez, who is hosting a conference of leftist leaders from around the world in Barcelona this weekend, has rejected increasing Madrid’s NATO spending while positioning Spain against the Trump administration on several key policy issues.

More recently, the Spanish politician has taken a belligerent stand against the U.S. and Israeli military campaign against the Iranian regime, forbidding the U.S. from using its military bases in Spain to refuel aircraft or prepare for military action, decrying the campaign as illegal while staying quiet on the regime’s murder of thousands of protesters and its increased drive to produce ballistic missiles and acquire nuclear weapons-grade enriched uranium.

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Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, U.S. President Donald Trump and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez seated at a NATO summit meeting

President Donald Trump, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attend a North Atlantic Council meeting during a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, on July 11, 2018 during Trump's first term in office. (Francois Lenoir/Reuters)

A few days after the war began with Iran, Sanchez said, "We are not going to be complicit in something that is bad for the world and is also contrary to our values and interests, just out of fear of reprisals from someone," Sánchez said, using the slogan "No to the war," the Associated Press reported.

On Saturday, Trump took aim at Sanchez’s policies in a Truth Social post, asking: "Has anybody looked at how badly the country of Spain is doing. Their financial numbers, despite contributing almost nothing to NATO and their military defense, are absolutely horrendous. Sad to watch!!!"

In March, Trump said he had asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent "to cut off all dealings with Spain."

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Critics charge that Sanchez, already well known for his fervently anti-Israel views, has increased his public pronouncements to take pressure off him due to a series of corruption scandals involving family members, something he and his supporters have denied.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivering a speech at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid

TOPSHOT - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech to announce that Spain will recognise Palestine as a state on May 28, at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid on May 22, 2024. "Next Tuesday, May 28, Spain's cabinet will approve the recognition of the Palestinian state," he said, adding that his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu was putting the two state solution in "danger" with his policy of "pain and destruction" in the Gaza Strip. (Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images)

Javier Negre, a conservative Spanish journalist and owner of La Derecha Diario and UHN Plus told Fox News Digital. "The stance of President Pedro Sánchez against President Donald Trump is neither improvised nor based on convictions. It is purely electoral marketing. He has realized that by confronting the most powerful president in the world and getting Trump to speak about him, he achieves two things: first, he positions himself in the media as the leading figure of the global left and globalism against the new right."

Negre said Sánchez’s position also "diverts attention from the corruption scandals that have led to investigations involving his wife and his brother and to the imprisonment of people close to him

A Madrid judge formally charged Sanchez’s wife, Begona Gomez, with corruption Monday, creating a political storm for the PM, who’s already embattled in another corruption case involving his brother.

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Pedro Sanchez and his wife Begona Gomez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R), and his wife Begona Gomez, attend a speech in Beijing, China, 13 April, 2026. (Andres Martinez Casares/Pool via Reuters)

Gómez’s 39-page indictment follows a two-year investigation charging her with embezzlement, influence peddling in her position at Madrid’s Complutense University, corruption in business dealings and misappropriation of funds to advance her personal interests. She has denied all charges while her husband says the allegations are an attempt by right-wing parties to undermine his coalition.

The charges came as the couple was on a state visit to China last week, during which Sanchez said, "I find it very difficult to find other interlocutors, beyond China, who can resolve this situation in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz," the Associated Press reported.

The complaint against Gomez was brought forward by anti-corruption group Manos Limpias.

The prime minister's family scandals also encompass his brother, David Sanchez, who was implicated in a separate influence-peddling scandal for accepting a bespoke job with a regional government in 2017, right after the Spanish leader became the secretary-general of Spain’s Socialist Workers Party (PSOE).

From 2018 to 2024, Sanchez's government reportedly authorized exports of over €6 million ($7.2 million) in dual technology equipment to Iran. While not a significant sum, the move, critics say, would contravene U.N.-approved sanctions and embargoes against Iran. Leading opposition Spanish politician Santiago Abascal denounced Sanchez in Spain’s Congress, accusing him of selling detonators and explosives to Iran.

Spaniards holding signs and flags protesting against Israel in a street demonstration

Spaniards protesting against Israel. Unions have called for a general strike day in solidarity with the Palestinians and Lebanon demanding the Spanish government break relations with Israel. Sept. 2024. (Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Following the accusations, Shurat Hadin Israel Law Center filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court in the Hague against the Spanish PM on Friday, claiming Spain assisted the Ayatollah’s regime by transferring tech related to explosives at the tune of around $1.5 million in 2024 and 2025 despite international sanctions against the regime for the support of terrorism.

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In March, Iran’s regime reportedly plastered a thank-you note with a picture of Spain’s Sanchez to a missile fired against Israel, according to footage from Iran-controlled Press TV obtained by the Middle East Media and Research Institute (MEMRI.)

The Spanish leader has also faced criticism for his anti-Israel views and its war in Gaza after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas carried out the worst attack in the history of the Jewish state, killing 1,195 people and kidnapping 251 nationals and foreigners in 2023.

Sanchez has repeatedly called Israel a genocidal state, downgraded Spain’s diplomatic relations with Jerusalem, imposed a total arms embargo and sanctions on the Jewish state, recognized a Palestinian state, despite wide opposition, and along with Belgium, has received praise from Hamas due to his "clear and bold stance regarding the Gaza war" since the onset of the conflict.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arriving at EU Summit in Brussels

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives for a EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 21, 2024. European Union leaders are gathering to consider new ways to help boost arms and ammunition production for Ukraine. Leaders will also discuss in Thursday's summit the war in Gaza amid deep concern about Israeli plans to launch a ground offensive in the city of Rafah.

While still popular among the left, the Spanish politician has seen a steady decline in his popularity over the past few months, with 61% of Spaniards holding an unfavorable view of their prime minister, according to a YouGov poll from March — his lowest approval ratings since assuming office in 2018.

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Fox News Digital reached out to La Moncloa (the Spanish Prime Minister’s office) and to Spain’s foreign minister with a request for an interview or official comment regarding Sanchez’s diplomatic positions relating to the wars in the Middle East, the alleged sales of technology to Iran, the use by American forces of bases built under NATO in Spanish territory, and relations with the White House.

Spanish authorities told Fox News Digital, "the prime minister was not giving new interviews due to conflicts in his schedule" and that information regarding the prime minister’s positions "could be found in his many public declarations over the past few days."

Solly Boussidan is an international journalist covering Latin America for Fox News Digital. He has previously covered international affairs, war, finance and travel for several U.S. and international outlets. He is currently based in Brazil.

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