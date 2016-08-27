Expand / Collapse search
Last Update August 27, 2016

Traffic chaos as truck hits, collapses bridge on UK highway

By | Associated Press
The scene on the London-bound M20 motorway, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of the capital, after a lorry hit a pedestrian bridge, causing it to collapse, Saturday Aug. 27, 2016. Witnesses and emergency services say a truck has struck an overpass and collapsed a pedestrian bridge onto one of England’s busiest motorways, the M20, injuring one person. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

LONDON – Witnesses and British emergency services say a truck has struck an overpass and collapsed a pedestrian bridge onto one of England's busiest highways, injuring one person.

Witnesses say a truck hauling construction vehicles appeared to clip the bridge Saturday on the London-bound M20 highway 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of the British capital.

Ambulance officials say the injured man was a motorcyclist who came off his bike as the bridge started to collapse in front of him, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The M20, one of two motorways that link London with the cross-Channel port of Dover and the nearby Eurotunnel terminal, was closed in both directions. The shutdown caused massive traffic jams on what was already an exceptionally busy three-day weekend for vacationers heading to and from France.