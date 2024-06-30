Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Tourist reportedly dies under mysterious circumstances on idyllic vacation in Greece: 'Puzzling'

44-year-old reportedly visiting Greece for classic yacht regatta

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
American tourist survives headfirst fall in Switzerland Video

American tourist survives headfirst fall in Switzerland

Logan Moore, 25, said he wasn't sure he would make it out alive after taking a 50-foot, headfirst fall off a cliff in Switzerland last week. He took the dizzying fall after slipping on slick moss while taking a panoramic video on a mountain hike.

A tourist from the United Kingdom, who recently died under mysterious circumstances during a vacation in Greece, may have been the victim of a homicide, according to a report.

The 44-year-old man was found dead on the Greek island of Spetses, according to local officials. He was reportedly floating in a bay of the island.

A coast guard official told Reuters the victim was found with head wounds. The British citizen was taken to a local hospital before being pronounced dead.

Speaking to The Sun, a police official said the man "appeared to ... have been hit" on the left side of his head. The source added that the 44-year-old may have been knocked unconscious before entering the water.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK EMPLOYEE TARGETED IN BRUTAL RAPE INCIDENT: OFFICIALS

Aerial view of Greek house and waters

A British tourist was recently found dead in Spetses, Greece. (Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

"Some are now saying he fell from a boat," the source was quoted.

"What is sure is that he had an injury on the left side of his head and was almost certainly unconscious when he fell into the sea."

The 44-year-old was reportedly in Greece to attend a classic yacht regatta. The official added that the man's head wound was "puzzling."

YELLOWSTONE TOURIST SENTENCED TO 7 DAYS IN JAIL OVER 'DANGEROUS' CAUGHT-ON-CAMERA INCIDENT

Bay area of Spetses

This view shows a bay on the Greek island of Spetses. (Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"He seems to have been hit," the official said. "We hope to have answers soon because right now it is a mystery as to how he died."

The man's death comes as multiple tourists have died in Greece this summer, mostly due to extreme heat.

Boats in Spetses waters

Boats are seen on the Greek island of Spetses. (Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A semiretired Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy named Albert Calibet vanished during a hike in Greece on June 11. He has not been found. 

On June 16, a longtime American horse trainer named Toby Sheets was found dead on the Greek island of Mathraki. He drowned, ABC News reported.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.