Tourist plane crashes onto highway in France, killing three: video

At least three people died in the crash near Collegien, France

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
French authorities reported that a small tourism plane in France crashed on a highway in the Seine-et-Marne region on Sunday. Three occupants were killed. (Credit: Lin via Storyful)

Horrifying video shows the aftermath of a deadly tourist plane crash on a highway in France on Sunday.

The crash took place on the A4 highway near Collegien, a small commune in the Seine-et-Marne region of the country. Collegien is roughly 18 miles east of Paris.

Three people, a woman and two men, were killed in the crash. According to Storyful, the plane had two other occupants, but their statuses are unknown.

Social media footage shows bumper-to-bumper traffic next to the mangled plane, which appeared to be lying upside down.

Split image of mangled plane

French officials are investigating a plane crash that took place near a highway on Sunday. (Lin via Storyful)

In the video, smoke was billowing from the scene as emergency officials tended to the crash.

Local prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier told the French newspaper Le Parisian that the pilot "very likely" hit a high voltage line shortly after the plane took off. Local reports say that Bladier is investigating the situation as a possible involuntary manslaughter.

Emergency helicopter

At least three people died in the deadly plane crash. (Lin via Storyful)

Plane crashes next to or on highways are rare. In August 2023, a small aircraft crashed on the side of a Malaysian highway, killing at least nine people.

In February, two people died in a plane crash on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida.

Mangled plane

The plane crash caused bumper-to-bumper traffic on the French highway. (Lin via Storyful)

French authorities are actively investigating the situation. No other information is known at this time.

