Tourist plane crashes onto highway in France, killing three: video

Horrifying video shows the aftermath of a deadly tourist plane crash on a highway in France on Sunday.

The crash took place on the A4 highway near Collegien, a small commune in the Seine-et-Marne region of the country. Collegien is roughly 18 miles east of Paris.

Three people, a woman and two men, were killed in the crash. According to Storyful, the plane had two other occupants, but their statuses are unknown.

Social media footage shows bumper-to-bumper traffic next to the mangled plane, which appeared to be lying upside down.

SMALL PLANE CARRYING TWO PEOPLE CRASHES IN NASHVILLE SUBURB: POLICE

In the video, smoke was billowing from the scene as emergency officials tended to the crash.

Local prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier told the French newspaper Le Parisian that the pilot "very likely" hit a high voltage line shortly after the plane took off. Local reports say that Bladier is investigating the situation as a possible involuntary manslaughter.

ALASKA LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO WORLD WAR II-ERA PLANE CRASH WITH 2 PEOPLE ON BOARD

Plane crashes next to or on highways are rare. In August 2023, a small aircraft crashed on the side of a Malaysian highway, killing at least nine people.

In February, two people died in a plane crash on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

French authorities are actively investigating the situation. No other information is known at this time.