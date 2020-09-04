Toronto-area shooting leaves 5 dead, 1 wounded: reports

Five people were found dead in a Canadian home and one other person was left injured after an early morning shooting Friday, according to reports.

Police reported that multiple callers heard gunshots inside a residence in Oshawa, which is east of Toronto. The shooter and victims were apparently “known to each other,” CBC reported.

"Investigators believe the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and no other suspects are outstanding," Durham police said in a statement.

Initial reports only included four victims but updated that to five later in the morning. The victims include three adults and two children in their teens, reports said. A woman who was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The suspected shooter is among the five dead.

Police were called to the scene at around 1:20 a.m., with officers claiming to have heard gunshots even as they arrived on the scene, CTV News reported.

“When they arrived on scene, they actually did also hear what they believed to be gunshots coming from a residence,” said Constable George Tudos, spokesperson for the Durham regional police,. “They were eventually able to enter one of the residences...where they made a grisly discovery.”

Police are not looking for any more suspects, and there is no ongoing threat to community safety.

“We are still waiting to confirm that but there is nothing to suggest that there is any suspect on the loose and right now we can confirm that there are no community safety concerns,” Tudos said.

Police have not confirmed if the victims were residents of the home or were visiting at the time of the shooting.