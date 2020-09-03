Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Portland
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Suspect in Portland fatal shooting has been killed: reports

“They’re out hunting me,” Michael Reinoehl reportedly told an interviewer earlier

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Portland shooting suspect reportedly dies during arrestVideo

Portland shooting suspect reportedly dies during arrest

The New York Times reports that Michael Forest Reinoehl was killed when a federal fugitive task force moved in to arrest him.

An Army veteran and Antifa sympathizer who was said to be a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Patriot Prayer supporter in Portland, Ore., last month was reportedly killed Thursday night as authorities moved in to arrest him.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, died in Lacey, Wash., outside Seattle, during an operation by a federal fugitive task force, The New York Times reported.

Portland police had issued an arrest warrant for Reinhoel earlier in the day, amid their investigation into the Aug. 29 fatal shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, on a night in which supporters of President Trump clashed with backers of the Black Lives Matter movement in Oregon’s largest city.

PORTLAND OFFICIALS ARREST 3 FOR PROTEST-RELATED ASSAULTS, THREATS AGAINST CITY EMPLOYEES: DOJ

Earlier Thursday, Reinoehl was quoted in an interview on the Vice website, claiming he was a marked man.

A man later identified as Aaron "Jay" Danielson is treated after being shot Aug. 29 in Portland, Ore., before succumbing to his wounds later. (Associated Press)

A man later identified as Aaron "Jay" Danielson is treated after being shot Aug. 29 in Portland, Ore., before succumbing to his wounds later. (Associated Press)

“They’re out hunting me,” Reinoehl, 48, a father of two, told an independent reporter in the interview posted Thursday by Vice.

“There’s nightly posts of the hunt and where they’re going to be hunting. They made a post saying the deer are going to feel lucky this year because it’s open season on Michael right now.”

Reinoehl told journalist Donovan Farley in the interview that he had no regrets about firing his weapon last weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I was confident that I did not hit anyone innocent and I made my exit,” he said.

Prior to Thursday's law enforcement action, the assertion that Reinoehl was a person of interest in the Danielson shooting came from Reinoehl’s sister and an anonymous law enforcement source, both of whom spoke this week with The Wall Street Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.

Trending in US