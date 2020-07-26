Suspected rare tornado in England whirls across town

A suspected tornado was seen in stormy skies over a town in England on Saturday, a rare weather event for the area.

The apparent tornado was spotted north of the town of Northhampton around 8 p.m. on Saturday as severe weather was reported in the area.

According to the UK's Met Office, a funnel cloud is classified as a tornado when it touches the ground.

Some witnesses said they saw it doing so.

The Northampton Chronicle and Echo reported the tornado moved east through Northamptonshire near Lower Harlestone, Chapel Brampton, and Moulton, causing damage to property, including a community garden.

No injuries were reported, but witnesses reported that debris was flung in the air, and trees were "decimated."

Around 30 tornadoes a year are reported in the U.K., according to the Met Office.

"These are typically small and short-lived, but can cause structural damage if they pass over built-up areas," the agency states.