Top Chinese official to lead 'goodwill visit' to North Korea this week

The trip to North Korea is to be led by Zhao Leji, chairman of National People's Congress

Associated Press
Published
A top Chinese leader will lead a delegation to North Korea this week, both countries announced Tuesday.

Zhao Leji, who is chairman of the National People's Congress and considered the No. 3 official in the ruling Communist Party, will visit North Korea from Thursday to Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

No details were released on what was described as a goodwill visit, except that the delegation would attend the opening ceremony for the "China-North Korea Friendship Year."

JAPAN'S PM REQUESTS MEETING WITH KIM JONG UN TO FIX 'VARIOUS BILATERAL PROBLEMS' WITH NORTH KOREA

"The specific arrangements for the visit are still under negotiation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Chinese paramilitary policemen build a fence at a crossing in the Chinese border town of Tumen

Chinese paramilitary police officers are seen constructing a fence at a China-North Korea border crossing in the town of Tumen in eastern China's Jilin province on Dec. 8, 2012. Zhao Leji, a top Chinese leader, will lead a delegation to North Korea this week, both countries announced on April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A dispatch from North Korea's official KCNA news agency also announced the trip.

Zhao is one of the seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the Communist Party's top leadership body headed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.