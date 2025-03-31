Toddler kicked out of nursery school for being transphobic: 'This is totalitarian insanity'

Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A British toddler was kicked out of a nursery school after being accused of being transphobic or homophobic, according to local media reports. 

The child, aged 3 or 4, was kicked out of an unnamed school nursery "for being transphobic," the Telegraph reported Monday. 

The name of the school and details of the case were not disclosed by the Department for Education (DfE) of the United Kingdom, the report said. 

A DfE spokesman told the newspaper that "all pupils and staff should feel safe and protected at school and should never face violence or abuse."

Transgender flag with gender symbols

A trans flag.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Statistics revealed that 94 students at state primary schools were suspended or permanently excluded for transphobia and homophobia in 2022-23.

That figure includes 10 students from year one and three from year two, where the maximum age is seven, the report states. 

"Every once in a while, the extremes of gender ideology throw up a story that seems too crazy to believe, and a toddler being suspended from nursery for so-called transphobia or homophobia is one such example," Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, told the newspaper.

Someone guiding a student

Children inside a school. A British toddler was kicked out of a nursery school for allegedly being transphobic, according to reports.  (Littleton School District)

"Teachers and school leaders involved in this insanity should be ashamed of themselves for projecting adult concepts and beliefs onto such young children," she added. 

Author J.K. Rowling, who has spoken out on trans issues, took issue with the suspension. 

"This is totalitarian insanity. If you think small children should be punished for being able to recognise (sic) sex, you are a dangerous zealot who should be nowhere near kids or in any position of authority over them," she posted on X. 

Lord Young, the director of the Free Speech Union, told the newspaper: "It beggars belief that schools are suspending children as young as five for breaching their ‘transphobia’ policy. I would have thought that if your ideology is so rigid it justifies you punishing toddlers for not complying with it, that’s a powerful argument for discarding it in favor of something less dogmatic."

