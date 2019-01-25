Expand / Collapse search
Search for Spanish toddler trapped in well ends after his body is discovered, officials say

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The search for a 2-year-old boy who fell down a well in Spain almost two weeks ago ended early Saturday when rescuers discovered the boy dead.

Julen Rosella fell down a 360-foot borehole on Jan. 13 after wondering off from a family gathering. The opening was left unmarked and uncovered.

Rescue crews had to use alternative routes to reach the toddler, who was stuck behind hardened soil and rock.

A spokeswoman with the government's office in the southern province of Malaga said rescuers finished digging a tunnel in the early hours of Saturday to discover the remains of the boy.

During the rescue mission, which lasted roughly two weeks, officials had not commented on the boy’s chances of survival. Residents from the area held vigils nearby, hoping that he would be found alive.

Rosella’s death marks the second tragedy for his parents, Jose and Victoria, who loss of their three-year-old son, Oliver, just two years ago. He died of a heart attack caused by an underlying defect, according to local reports.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Llorente and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

