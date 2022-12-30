Thunberg swipes at Andrew Tate amid human trafficking charges in Twitter spat

Climate activist Greta Thunberg took a swipe at former kickboxer Andrew Tate on Twitter Friday after he and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group.

Tate’s arrest came two days after he and Thunberg engaged in a spat that some have suggested led to the internet personality’s downfall.

In a bizarre video posted to his Twitter Wednesday, Tate sat in a red robe smoking a cigar and receiving a pizza order – in which he noted he would make sure the "boxes [were] not recycled" – before he proceeded to berate Thunberg and her beliefs around climate policy.

However, according to multiple reports, the pizza boxes in the video alerted authorities to the fact that Tate – who had apparently been under a criminal investigation since April – was back in the county.

Fox News Digital could not independently verify whether the "Jerry’s Pizza" was actually what prompted Romanian authorities to descend upon his villa.

Following the news of Tate's arrest, Thunberg took to Twitter early Friday to say, "this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes."

The internet spat first started Tuesday when Tate appeared to mock Thunberg by calling out the climate activist in a post accompanied by a picture of him filling up his Bugatti at a gas station and asking for her email address so he could "send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

Thunberg a day later responded to the message and said "Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld---energy@getalife.com."

Authorities have called for an extension to Tate’s detainment after he was originally intended to be held for 24 hours.

Romanian prosecutors on Friday asked a Bucharest court to extend his arrest by 30 days, reported Reuters.

Tate, who was banned from Twitter for posting misogynistic comments and hate speech before Elon Musk took over, is believed to have been involved in a human trafficking scheme with his brother and two other suspects in which at least six women were sexually exploited.

"The four suspects…appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost," prosecutors said reported Reuters.

"They would have gained important sums of money," they added.

Tate, who has previously said women should "bear some responsibility" for being raped, has not commented publicly following his arrest.