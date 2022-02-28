Expand / Collapse search
Digital Originals
Published

Thousands supporting Ukraine rally in Washington DC, urge US to help more

Protesters worried for their families still in Ukraine

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
WATCH NOW: Thousands supporting Ukraine rally in Washington DC, urge US to help more

WASHINGTON – Thousands of protesters supporting Ukraine marched to the White House on Sunday and demanded the U.S. take additional steps to help Ukraine following last week's Russian invasion.

"First of all, I would like that all the civilized countries unite and cut Russia from Swift," Yana Maksymova told Fox News. Secondly, "help close the sky" and thirdly, "spread the word because this is just the beginning of World War III, and we don't want this to happen." 

Thousands of Ukraine supporters marching to the White House

Thousands of Ukraine supporters marching to the White House (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Others echoed Makysmova, pleading for the U.S. to "close the sky," to provide humanitarian and military help, and for a total Russian "blockade."

WATCH NOW: Thousands supporting Ukraine rally in Washington DC, urge US to help more Video

The Biden administration announced Monday that it was immediately blocking financial transactions of Russian central bank assets. The sanction effectively freezes any of those assets held by Americans.

The move follows numerous other sanctions the Biden administration imposed last week targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, other members of Russia's security council, Russian banks, financial institutions and elites.

RUSSIA, UKRAINE MEETS FOR TALKS; RUSSIA SHELLS UKRAINE'S SECOND-LARGEST CITY: LIVE UPDATES

But protesters, many of whom had family in Ukraine, felt President Biden's actions were not enough.

Children hold a sign outside the White House at a pro-Ukraine protest

Children hold a sign outside the White House at a pro-Ukraine protest (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

"It's a fight of evil versus the good, and sanctions is not enough to protect the good," one protester told Fox News.

Ukrainian-Americans protest outside the White House, call on the U.S. to do more to help Ukraine

Ukrainian-Americans protest outside the White House, call on the U.S. to do more to help Ukraine (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Ukraine needs help "to fight the most aggressive country in the world," another Ukrainian-American said.

Thousands of protesters supporting Ukraine gathered in Washington, D.C. and demanded the Biden administration provide more help

Thousands of protesters supporting Ukraine gathered in Washington, D.C. and demanded the Biden administration provide more help (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Many supporters told Fox News they worried for the safety of their families.

"My family is still on west side of Ukraine," Nazar Kynyk told Fox News. "My girlfriend is there. They are hiding in basements. They're scared." 

A protester named Nazar, with family and friends still in Ukraine, tells Fox News the U.S. needs to help "close the sky"

A protester named Nazar, with family and friends still in Ukraine, tells Fox News the U.S. needs to help "close the sky" (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Tears streamed down Iryna Goykhman's face as she spoke with Fox News.

"My family, my friends they are all under attack," she said. "We just want people to know what's going on, to help us, to protect our families." 

Ukrainian-Americans hold giant Ukraine flag in Washington, D.C.

Ukrainian-Americans hold giant Ukraine flag in Washington, D.C. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Andrew Yakymenko, a Ukranian-American, said his family is "hiding in bunkers. They are bombing the city, kids, everybody."

Lisa Bennatan is an associate producer/writer for Fox News Digital Originals. Follow her on Twitter @LisaBennatan and Instagram @Lisa_Bennatan