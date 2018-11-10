The Latest: Trump meets Macron; discusses European security

next Image 1 of 2

The Latest on President Donald Trump in France (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump pulled up in his limousine Saturday at the Élysée Palace where he was greeted by Macron.

The two men briefly shook hands and ignored shouted questions about Trump's criticism of his French host he delivered as he landed in Paris the night before.

Trump tweeted Friday night that Macron "has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the U.S., China and Russia. He added that it was "very insulting" to the U.S. and suggested that "Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO."

Macron's office says Trump misunderstood the remarks.

Trump is in Paris to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

___

10:45 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office says President Donald Trump is confused by French President Emmanuel Macron's drive for Europe to create its own army.

Trump tweeted Friday night that Macron "has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the U.S., China and Russia." Trump said that was "very insulting" to the U.S. and suggested that "Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly!"

An official in Macron's office said Saturday that Macron didn't say that.

The French official, who was not authorized to be publicly named, says Trump lumped together two different comments by the French president.

Macron said in an interview earlier this week that Europe needs to protect itself against "China, Russia and even the United States" in terms of cyberspace. Later, Macron reiterated that Europe needs to build up its own military because it can no longer depend on the U.S. for defense.

The two men are meeting in Paris on Saturday, and Macron's office says this issue will be on the table.

___

9:52 a.m.

President Donald Trump is asking if there's anything better than celebrating the end of a war.

Trump tweeted Saturday that he is in Paris to join other world leaders in marking 100 years since the end of World War I in which millions were killed. The centennial is Sunday.

The president asks on Twitter, "Is there anything better to celebrate than the end of a war, in particular that one, which was one of the bloodiest and worst of all time?"

Before Sunday's festivities get under way, Trump will meet Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will also visit the American cemetery in Belleau, France, on Saturday to pay their respects to U.S. soldiers who died on French soil during the war.