The Latest: North Korea's Kim arrives in Vladivostok

Associated Press
    Flags of Russia and North Korea, right, are seen along the road on Russky Island, in Vladivostok, Russia, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a much-anticipated summit on upcoming Thursday, a Kremlin adviser said, putting an end to weeks of speculation about when and where it would take place. (AP Photo/Mari Borodina)

    Flags of Russia and North Korea are seen along the road on Russky Island, in Vladivostok, Russia, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a much-anticipated summit on Thursday April 25, a Kremlin adviser said, putting an end to weeks of speculation about when and where it would take place. (AP Photo/Mari Borodina)

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia – The Latest on the summit between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia's Vladivostok for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kim arrived on his armored train, which pulled into the station in the Pacific port of Vladivostok Wednesday evening. He was greeted by a military orchestra before he got into his personal limousine that traveled with him, and drove away.

Kim's Russia trip comes about two months after his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump failed because of disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North.

9:55 a.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia for his summit with President Vladimir Putin in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

Russian news agency Tass quoted a local official as saying Kim was given flowers, bread and salt at the Hasan train station after crossing the border.

Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov told Russian media Tuesday that the summit Thursday will focus on North Korea's nuclear program.

Kim's Russia trip comes about two months after his second summit with President Donald Trump failed because of disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said Kim was seen off by officials and residents as he left Pyongyang by his special train at dawn Wednesday.