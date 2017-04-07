Expand / Collapse search
Last Update April 7, 2017

The Latest: Netanyahu welcomes US attack on Syria base

By | Associated Press
    Dozens of members of a Turkish trade union pray for victims, in protest of this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people in northern Syria, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, April 7, 2017. The group of some 250 members of a pro-government union on Friday held funeral prayers for the victims of the assault in front of the Iranian embassy in Ankara, before marching to the Russian embassy.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) (The Associated Press)

    Dozens of members of a Turkish trade union carry black-painted coffins with images of the attack's child victims in protest of this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people in northern Syria, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, April 7, 2017. The group of some 250 members of a pro-government union on Friday held funeral prayers for the victims of the assault in front of the Iranian embassy in Ankara, before marching to the Russian embassy.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) (The Associated Press)

    Dozens of members of a Turkish trade union carry black-painted coffins with images of the attack's child victims, in protest of this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people in northern Syria, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, April 7, 2017. The group of some 250 members of a pro-government union on Friday held funeral prayers for the victims of the assault in front of the Iranian embassy in Ankara, before marching to the Russian embassy.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) (The Associated Press)

BEIRUT – The Latest on events in Syria (all times local):

5:50 a.m.

Israel's prime minister has welcomed the U.S. attack on a Syrian air base saying he "fully supports" President Trump's decision.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday in a statement that "In both word and action" Trump "sent a strong and clear message" that "the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated."

Israel's Channel 2 TV said Israel along with other allies was notified about the U.S. strike.

The attacks in neighboring Syria have worried Israel, which has warned against "game-changing" weapons reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon from the country, which supports the militant group. Last month Israel shot down an anti-aircraft missile fired at its planes as they struck a suspected Hezbollah weapons convoy.

Israel also has treated several thousand Syrians wounded in fighting and provided humanitarian aid to some Syrian communities near the Israeli frontier in the Golan Heights.