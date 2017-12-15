The Latest: Italy wants homicide suspect arrested in Spain

The Latest on the homicide suspect arrested in Spain and wanted by Italy (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The chief prosecutor in Bologna says Italy will seek the extradition of a Serbian man suspected in two slaying in Italy, after his arrest in Spain following another three killings on Thursday.

Prosecutor Giuseppe Amato acknowledged in a press conference in Bologna on Friday that the multiple homicides in two different countries will complicate Italy's extradition request. Both countries want to seek trials against 36-year-old Norbert Feher, who was arrested early Friday in Spain.

Feher is already being tried in absentia in Italy for violent home-invasion robberies.

Amato said investigators had been working with authorities in Spain on locating Feher. Amato said "the dramatic outcome of his capture with the killing of three people (in Spain) demonstrates not only the dangerousness of the subject but also the absence of scruples."

___

12:20 p.m.

Spanish authorities have arrested a homicide suspect wanted by Italy for months after the slaying of three people in Spain, including two civil guards.

A spokesman with the Civil Guard said Norbert Feher, a 36 year-old from Serbia, was arrested overnight near Cantavieja, a town in northeastern rural Spain, after he allegedly shot a civilian and two Civil Guard police Thursday who were investigating a shooting earlier this month.

The spokesman said a European arrest warrant for Feher had been issued by Italian authorities for homicides and home invasion robberies. The spokesman did not give his name in line with internal police rules.

Feher was the subject of an intense, monthslong manhunt after the April slayings of a barman and a guard in Italy's northern region of Emilia Romagna.