The Latest: Church rescinds decree for Guam Catholics

The Latest on accusations that Guam Archbishop Anthony Apuron sexually abused minors when he was a parish priest in the 1970s (all times local):

3:30 p.m. Thursday

A Catholic Church official has rescinded a recent decree that was aimed at preventing Catholics from associating with a group that calls for the removal of Guam Archbishop Anthony Apuron, amid allegations of sexual abuse.

Three men have accused Apuron of sexually abusing them while they were minors in the 1970s and Apuron was a parish priest.

Apuron — who has not been charged with any crime and has denied the allegations — issued the decree opposing association with Concerned Catholics of Guam on June 5.

As the allegations began surfacing, the Vatican this month appointed Archbishop Savio Hon Tai Fai as temporary administrator.

On Thursday, Hon Tai Fai rescinded Apuron's earlier decree.

Group official David Sablan called Apuron's decree a gag order. He described his organization as "concerned Catholics seeking the truth."

12:45 a.m. Thursday

A former altar boy became the third person to publicly accuse Guam's archbishop of sexual abuse four decades ago, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

Roland Paul L. Sondia, 54, said he was 15 when Archbishop Anthony Apuron, then a parish priest, abused him during a sleepover in a church rectory in 1977, the Pacific Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/21mlTr9).

Two other men have come forward to accuse Apuron of sexual assault while they were minors in the 1970s.

Apuron has not been charged with any crime. He has denied abuse allegations.

Archbishop Savio Hon Tai Fai, a temporary administrator appointed by the Vatican after the allegations resurfaced, said in a statement that the archdiocese will take the situation into "serious consideration" and present it to the Vatican, which has final authority in cases related to bishops.