Thailand

Thailand's prime minister moves to outlaw marijuana 2 years after its decriminalization

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin asked the Health Ministry to issue new rules to allow the drug's use for medical purposes only

Associated Press
Published
  • Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has voiced his intention to re-criminalize cannabis in Thailand due to concerns about increased criminal activity.
  • Srettha mandated local authorities to crack down on criminal activities associated with the illegal cannabis trade, setting a deadline of 90 days.
  • The lack of regulation has led to widespread availability and public outcry over misuse.

The prime minister of Thailand, the first country in Asia to legalize cannabis two years ago, said Wednesday that he wants to outlaw the drug again amid concerns that the lack of regulation had made it available to children and increased crimes.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin wrote on the social media platform X that he asked the Health Ministry to amend its list of narcotics to again include cannabis, and issue new rules to allow its use for medical purposes only.

Srettha also ordered local authorities to suppress criminal activities linked to the illegal drug trade and demanded to see progress within 90 days.

THAI LAWMAKERS CONSIDER BAN ON RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA 2 YEARS AFTER LEGALIZATION

After cannabis was decriminalized in 2022, it was initially said that it would be allowed only for medicinal use, but in practice the market was unregulated. It has prompted public backlash and concerns over misuse and crime.

Cannabis

The prime minister of Thailand, the first country in Asia to legalize cannabis two years ago, said on Wednesday that he wants to outlaw the drug again amid concerns that the lack of regulation had made it available to children and increased crimes. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

Decriminalization was spearheaded by the Bhumjaithai Party, whose stronghold is in the impoverished northeast where it promised farmers cannabis would be a new cash crop.

In the 2023 elections, all major parties — including Bhumjaithai — promised to restrict cannabis for medical use.

Cannabis advocates and entrepreneurs have opposed a radical rollback, which they claimed would be damaging to the economy. Legal cannabis has fueled Thailand’s tourism and farming sectors and spawned thousands of cannabis retails ranging from shops, trucks to market stalls all over the country.