Thailand releases rare pictures of king and official mistress, causing royal website to crash

Thailand’s Royal Office released a rare series of photos Monday showing the king and his newly appointed mistress — and the images were so popular that the official website soon crashed.

The palace posted the candid pictures of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 67, and his long-time girlfriend Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi, 34, engaging in several activities, including what appeared to be the pair taking part in military training exercises, dressed in uniforms and armed with a fluffy white poodle.

Such was the interest in the more than 60 pictures and the 46-page biography that the volume in traffic caused the website to crash.

THAI KING NAMES MISTRESS OFFICIAL CONCUBINE IN CEREMONY ALONGSIDE NEW WIFE OF 3 MONTHS

Vajiralongkorn, also known as King Rama X, named Sineenatra the new Royal Noble Consort, the official title for the chief concubine, earlier this month, making her the first official mistress of the king since 1921.

Rama X married his former consort and Thai Airways flight attendant, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn back in May.

Suthida, alongside the king, attended the ceremony naming Sineenatra royal noble consort.

The tranche of pictures were a mix of the couple in formal regalia in the palace, as well as them being seen in more casual attire. One image shows the consort wearing a crop top while at the controls of a light aircraft, while another shows her in the cockpit of a fighter jet.

THAILAND'S KING APPOINTS HIS CONSORT AS QUEEN DAYS BEFORE HIS FORMAL CORONATION

Since taking over the throne following the 70-year rule of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama X’s personal life has become the subject of public discussion — but often in hushed tones because speaking poorly of the royal family is a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rama X has been married four times. He married his first cousin Princess Soamsawali Kitiyakara in 1977 and had one child. They later divorced but not before he fathered five children with Yuvadhida Polpraserth, who eventually became his second wife. They married in 1994 but divorced two years later. In 2001 Rama X married his third wife and they had one child in their 13-year marriage before divorcing in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.